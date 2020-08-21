eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EGAN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of eGain in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $50,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,663.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 20,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $230,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 916,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,552,310.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of eGain by 876.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 668,616 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of eGain in the second quarter worth approximately $3,056,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of eGain by 38.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 731,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 203,662 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of eGain by 349.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 187,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 145,486 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eGain by 32.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 537,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 131,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eGain stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $352.32 million, a PE ratio of 67.47 and a beta of 0.77. eGain has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.11.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

