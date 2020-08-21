Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

ORCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 43,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total value of $554,938.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,739,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,077,030.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $91,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,086,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,922,685.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 237,117 shares of company stock worth $3,042,852. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 93.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 45,927 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,367,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,021,000 after acquiring an additional 165,615 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $707,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $17,910,000. 22.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCC opened at $12.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.91. Owl Rock Capital has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $19.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $190.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 80.52%.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.