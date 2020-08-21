Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.35.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Roth Capital upped their target price on Moderna from $41.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get Moderna alerts:

In related news, CFO Lorence H. Kim sold 241,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $12,322,330.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,424,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,853,858.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total value of $1,381,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,437,641 shares of company stock worth $91,435,743. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna stock opened at $67.81 on Friday. Moderna has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $95.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of -48.44 and a beta of 0.69.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 461.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 407.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Moderna will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.