Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

FBIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortress Biotech by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,424,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after buying an additional 2,596,138 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,264,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fortress Biotech by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 439,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 185,793 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fortress Biotech by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Fortress Biotech by 160.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 129,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIO opened at $3.57 on Friday. Fortress Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $3.76. The stock has a market cap of $299.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 124.63% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. The company had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 million. Equities research analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ala-Scalp and Triderm, which are used for the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; and Ala-Quin, an antibacterial and antifungal cream.

