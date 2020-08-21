Hydro One Ltd (TSE:H) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Hydro One Ltd (TSE:H) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$28.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Hydro One from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. CSFB boosted their target price on Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$28.00 target price on Hydro One and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

Shares of Hydro One stock opened at C$27.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$27.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion and a PE ratio of 19.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.64. Hydro One has a 12-month low of C$20.25 and a 12-month high of C$29.53.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for Hydro One (TSE:H)

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

NB Private Equity Partners Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $912.56
NB Private Equity Partners Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $912.56
Bango Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $154.47
Bango Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $154.47
Ciner Resources Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.16
Ciner Resources Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.16
Sodexo SA Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
Sodexo SA Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
Rubius Therapeutics Inc Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
Rubius Therapeutics Inc Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
Inter Pipeline Ltd Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
Inter Pipeline Ltd Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report