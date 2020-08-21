Hydro One Ltd (TSE:H) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hydro One Ltd (TSE:H) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$28.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Hydro One from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. CSFB boosted their target price on Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$28.00 target price on Hydro One and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

Shares of Hydro One stock opened at C$27.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$27.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion and a PE ratio of 19.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.64. Hydro One has a 12-month low of C$20.25 and a 12-month high of C$29.53.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

