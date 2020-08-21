Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.72.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACST. B. Riley upgraded Acasti Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.40 target price on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Aegis decreased their target price on Acasti Pharma from $3.00 to $2.15 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Get Acasti Pharma alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Acasti Pharma by 1,862.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 77,179 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Acasti Pharma by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 198,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 123,932 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Acasti Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

ACST stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Acasti Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $3.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $74.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.29.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acasti Pharma will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.