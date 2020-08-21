Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.72.
Several research firms have issued reports on ACST. B. Riley upgraded Acasti Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.40 target price on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Aegis decreased their target price on Acasti Pharma from $3.00 to $2.15 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Acasti Pharma by 1,862.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 77,179 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Acasti Pharma by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 198,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 123,932 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Acasti Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 1.76% of the company’s stock.
Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acasti Pharma will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.
Acasti Pharma Company Profile
Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.
