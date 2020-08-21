CytoDyn Inc (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CytoDyn Inc (OTCMKTS:CYDY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,240,400 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the July 15th total of 9,577,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,039,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of CytoDyn stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -14.43 and a beta of -0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average of $3.08. CytoDyn has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $10.01.

Get CytoDyn alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on CYDY shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CytoDyn in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CytoDyn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

CytoDyn Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the clinical development and commercialization of humanized monoclonal antibodies for the treatment and prevention of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection. Its lead product is PRO 140, a therapeutic anti-viral agent, which is in Phase IIb treatment substitution trial, Phase IIb extension study, Phase IIb/III pivotal trial, and Phase IIb/III investigative trial for HIV; and Phase II trial for graft-versus-host disease.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for CytoDyn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytoDyn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.