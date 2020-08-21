Short Interest in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Drops By 27.2%

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the July 15th total of 87,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III stock opened at $16.59 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $20.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 22,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 20,675 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 2nd quarter valued at $606,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 48,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

