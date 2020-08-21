Short Interest in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Drops By 27.2%

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the July 15th total of 87,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III stock opened at $16.59 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $20.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.98.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
