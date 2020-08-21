Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) Short Interest Down 27.2% in July

Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,050,000 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the July 15th total of 23,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 11.2% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 5,826,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,460,000 after purchasing an additional 587,427 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 27.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 61.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,759,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,633 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNW opened at $2.74 on Friday. Genworth Financial has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $4.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.16.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Genworth Financial had a positive return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GNW. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Genworth Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

