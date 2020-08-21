RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of analysts have commented on RTIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RTI Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of RTI Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of RTI Surgical in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTI Surgical by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 5,851,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,800 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RTI Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,221,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of RTI Surgical by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,060,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,943,000 after acquiring an additional 789,386 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of RTI Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $476,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTI Surgical by 158.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 310,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 190,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTI Surgical stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. RTI Surgical has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $5.40. The stock has a market cap of $234.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average is $2.94.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $80.21 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RTI Surgical will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

About RTI Surgical

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

