Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Short Interest Up 12.5% in August

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 374,400 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the July 30th total of 332,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of Otter Tail stock opened at $39.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Otter Tail has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $57.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.31.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Otter Tail had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $192.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Otter Tail will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.20%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Otter Tail by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Otter Tail in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,057,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Otter Tail by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 20,780 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Otter Tail in the 1st quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Otter Tail by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. 45.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OTTR. TheStreet downgraded Otter Tail from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Otter Tail from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otter Tail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Otter Tail from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

