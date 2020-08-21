Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.04

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.04 and traded as low as $3.71. Americas Silver shares last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 715,998 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USA. Cormark boosted their target price on Americas Silver from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Americas Silver from C$4.10 to C$3.60 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.68 million and a PE ratio of -9.55.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.