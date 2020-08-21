Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.04

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.04 and traded as low as $3.71. Americas Silver shares last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 715,998 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USA. Cormark boosted their target price on Americas Silver from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Americas Silver from C$4.10 to C$3.60 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.68 million and a PE ratio of -9.55.

About Americas Silver (TSE:USA)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

NB Private Equity Partners Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $912.56
NB Private Equity Partners Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $912.56
Bango Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $154.47
Bango Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $154.47
Ciner Resources Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.16
Ciner Resources Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.16
Sodexo SA Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
Sodexo SA Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
Rubius Therapeutics Inc Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
Rubius Therapeutics Inc Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
Inter Pipeline Ltd Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
Inter Pipeline Ltd Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report