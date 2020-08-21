Yu Group (LON:YU) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $82.00

Yu Group PLC (LON:YU)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.00 and traded as low as $70.00. Yu Group shares last traded at $72.50, with a volume of 221,469 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Yu Group in a report on Monday, August 10th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 83.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 million and a PE ratio of -2.38.

Yü Group PLC, through its subsidiary, Kensington Power Limited, supplies energy to small and medium-sized enterprises, and larger corporates in the United Kingdom. It supplies Gas and electricity; and provides ancillary services. The company was formerly known as Yoda Newco 1 Limited and changed its name to Yü Group PLC in February 2016.

