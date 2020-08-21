Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.96 Million

Brokerages predict that Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) will announce $19.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.60 million and the lowest is $19.65 million. Fidus Investment reported sales of $19.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full year sales of $80.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $79.60 million to $80.68 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $81.18 million, with estimates ranging from $80.07 million to $82.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $20.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDUS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Fidus Investment by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $1,314,000. Hyman Charles D acquired a new position in Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidus Investment by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 35,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 12,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

FDUS stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. Fidus Investment has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $16.17. The company has a market cap of $254.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.73%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

