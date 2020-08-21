Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCS shares. B. Riley upgraded Marcus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Benchmark increased their target price on Marcus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

MCS opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $389.81 million, a P/E ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 1.24. Marcus has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $37.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.47.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 million. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marcus will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Marcus by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marcus in the 4th quarter worth about $5,701,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Marcus by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marcus by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Marcus by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

