Short Interest in Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (NYSE:LEO) Decreases By 27.5%

Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (NYSE:LEO) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,800 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the July 15th total of 159,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
LEO stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. Dreyfus Strategic Muni. has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average of $7.89.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%.
Dreyfus Strategic Muni. Company Profile
Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.
