Short Interest in Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (NYSE:LEO) Decreases By 27.5%

Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (NYSE:LEO) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,800 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the July 15th total of 159,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

LEO stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. Dreyfus Strategic Muni. has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average of $7.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Muni. during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Dreyfus Strategic Muni. by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dreyfus Strategic Muni. in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dreyfus Strategic Muni. by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Dreyfus Strategic Muni. by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Dreyfus Strategic Muni. Company Profile

Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

