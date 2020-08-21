Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) Short Interest Update

Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,790,000 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the July 15th total of 6,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $75.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.24. Horizon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $78.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Get Horizon Therapeutics alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.70 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 34.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered Horizon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $61.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Horizon Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $7,979,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Kent sold 57,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,857,317.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,892 shares of company stock valued at $13,208,689. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $58,981,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 723.0% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,955,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,680,000 after buying an additional 1,717,803 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 22.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,288,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,093,000 after buying an additional 1,317,555 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $67,938,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 81.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,007,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,583,000 after buying an additional 900,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.