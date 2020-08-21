ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRGE. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000.

NASDAQ:LRGE opened at $45.21 on Friday. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $45.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.48.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Short Interest in Dreyfus Strategic Muni. Decreases By 27.5%
Short Interest in Dreyfus Strategic Muni. Decreases By 27.5%
Horizon Therapeutics PLC Short Interest Update
Horizon Therapeutics PLC Short Interest Update
ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Short Interest Update
ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Short Interest Update
Short Interest in Origin Agritech Ltd. Drops By 27.5%
Short Interest in Origin Agritech Ltd. Drops By 27.5%
Primoris Services Corp Short Interest Update
Primoris Services Corp Short Interest Update
Pfizer Inc. Sees Large Growth in Short Interest
Pfizer Inc. Sees Large Growth in Short Interest


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report