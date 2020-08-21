ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRGE. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000.

NASDAQ:LRGE opened at $45.21 on Friday. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $45.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.48.

