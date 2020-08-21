Short Interest in Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ:SEED) Drops By 27.5%

Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ:SEED) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,900 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the July 15th total of 165,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Origin Agritech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th.

Shares of Origin Agritech stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. Origin Agritech has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $14.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.23.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Origin Agritech stock. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ:SEED) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 132,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000. Atom Investors LP owned approximately 2.75% of Origin Agritech at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Origin Agritech

Origin Agritech Limited, an agricultural biotechnology company, engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities in the People's Republic of China. The company is involved in the research and development, production, sale, and marketing of hybrid crop seeds; and provision of related technical services.

