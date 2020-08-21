Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) Short Interest Update

Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 417,300 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the July 15th total of 574,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 355,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of PRIM opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.94. Primoris Services has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The company has a market capitalization of $854.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.
Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.33. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $908.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Thomas E. Tucker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $47,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,067. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Primoris Services by 38.0% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Primoris Services in the second quarter worth approximately $3,763,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Primoris Services by 17.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 96,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 14,699 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Primoris Services in the second quarter worth approximately $595,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Primoris Services by 8.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of Primoris Services to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.
About Primoris Services
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.
