Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) Short Interest Update

Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 417,300 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the July 15th total of 574,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 355,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of PRIM opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.94. Primoris Services has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The company has a market capitalization of $854.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.33. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $908.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Tucker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $47,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,067. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Primoris Services by 38.0% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Primoris Services in the second quarter worth approximately $3,763,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Primoris Services by 17.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 96,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 14,699 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Primoris Services in the second quarter worth approximately $595,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Primoris Services by 8.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of Primoris Services to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

