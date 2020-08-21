Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 53,490,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the July 30th total of 47,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.95.

PFE stock opened at $38.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $215.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.64. Pfizer has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reik & CO. LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 1.4% in the first quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 0.4% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 1.7% in the second quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

