Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) Short Interest Update

Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 711,500 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the July 30th total of 631,400 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 127,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

PAHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,590,000 after buying an additional 37,495 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 71.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 36.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 11,808 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 297,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 15.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 516,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,480,000 after purchasing an additional 70,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC opened at $20.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.23. Phibro Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $33.20. The company has a market cap of $798.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

