Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,020,000 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the July 30th total of 4,460,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 54,988 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,101,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UMPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Umpqua from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Umpqua from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.57.

Umpqua stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.22. Umpqua has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $18.94.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $327.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 5.65%. Research analysts expect that Umpqua will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

