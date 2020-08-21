Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd Inc (NYSE:FLC) Short Interest Up 38.3% in July

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd Inc (NYSE:FLC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the July 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLC opened at $21.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.95. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $24.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

