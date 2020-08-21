Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,430,000 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the July 30th total of 9,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAN. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Santander from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. HSBC cut Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America cut Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

SAN opened at $2.19 on Friday. Banco Santander has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Banco Santander by 105.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,798,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510,176 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Banco Santander by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 118,690,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452,202 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Banco Santander by 43.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,918,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930,568 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Banco Santander by 62.1% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,906,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,553 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Banco Santander by 216.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,185,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,074 shares during the period. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

