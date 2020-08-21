alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) Short Interest Update

alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the July 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

ALSRF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

ALSRF stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. alstria office REIT has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.01.

Alstria office REIT-AG is a German stock corporation in the legal form of a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), which invests in office real estate in the major German economic centers. REITs are long-term portfolio holders of real estate assets and are characterized by solid balance sheet structures and high payout ratios.

