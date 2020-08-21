NEXCF (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2020

NEXCF (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 520,100 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the July 15th total of 717,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,667,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut NEXCF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

NEXCF stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average of $2.28. NEXCF has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $7.42.

NEXCF Company Profile

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of augmented reality (AR) technology. It is creating an AR ecosystem featuring e-commerce solutions for Websites, AR learning, and education, as well as AR live streaming for events. Its AR Web-enabled e-commerce platform has been integrated with Shopify, WordPress, and Magento.

