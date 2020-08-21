MITSUBISHI CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Short Interest Update

MITSUBISHI CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MITSUBISHI CHEM/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

Shares of MTLHY opened at $28.67 on Friday. MITSUBISHI CHEM/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $26.27 and a fifty-two week high of $41.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, and health care products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper, carbon fiber, synthetic fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

