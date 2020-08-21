Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:SCEXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:SCEXF) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 224,400 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the July 15th total of 161,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCEXF opened at $3.93 on Friday. Evolution Mining has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $4.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average is $3.19.

SCEXF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Evolution Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Evolution Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Evolution Mining Company Profile

Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited, a gold mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia. It explores for gold and nickel deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Carosue Dam operations located to the north-east of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia; and Thunderbox operations located in the Yandal and the Agnew-Wiluna belts in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia.

