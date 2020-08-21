Nuveen NY Municipal Value (NYSE:NNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen NY Municipal Value (NYSE:NNY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the July 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen NY Municipal Value by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 220,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen NY Municipal Value by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 11,657 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen NY Municipal Value by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen NY Municipal Value by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen NY Municipal Value by 347.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen NY Municipal Value alerts:

Nuveen NY Municipal Value stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. Nuveen NY Municipal Value has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $10.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

About Nuveen NY Municipal Value

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen NY Municipal Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen NY Municipal Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.