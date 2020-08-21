Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Short Interest Up 12.6% in August

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,640,000 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the July 30th total of 5,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 866,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Shares of NBIX opened at $113.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 53.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.06. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $136.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.66 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 39.22%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total transaction of $403,104.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,085,077.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $268,221.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,242.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,546,712. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.79.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.