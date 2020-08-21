Fujitsu Ltd (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fujitsu Ltd (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the July 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Fujitsu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Fujitsu alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FJTSY opened at $26.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.93. Fujitsu has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $27.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter. Fujitsu had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 4.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fujitsu will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company. The company's Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, including datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

Featured Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Fujitsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujitsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.