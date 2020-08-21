Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (TSE:AQN) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (TSE:AQN) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report issued on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of AQN opened at C$18.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.01. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.05. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of C$13.84 and a one year high of C$22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

In related news, Senior Officer David John Bronicheski sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.50, for a total value of C$390,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 519,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,135,846.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 60.28%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

