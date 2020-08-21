Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (TSE:AQN) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (TSE:AQN) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report issued on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of AQN opened at C$18.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.01. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.05. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of C$13.84 and a one year high of C$22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

In related news, Senior Officer David John Bronicheski sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.50, for a total value of C$390,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 519,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,135,846.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 60.28%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Earnings History and Estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN)

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share
Walmart Inc to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
Walmart Inc to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
Research Analysts Set Expectations for Walmart Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings
Research Analysts Set Expectations for Walmart Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings
Zoom Video Communications Inc to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts
Zoom Video Communications Inc to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts
Zoom Video Communications Inc to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts
Zoom Video Communications Inc to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts
Analysts Offer Predictions for Walmart Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings
Analysts Offer Predictions for Walmart Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report