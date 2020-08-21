Walmart Inc to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Walmart in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now forecasts that the retailer will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.19. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.12.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $130.57 on Thursday. Walmart has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $137.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.36. The stock has a market cap of $381.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.31.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $10,483,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,019,141 shares in the company, valued at $249,040,850.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 259,605 shares of company stock worth $32,361,425. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 75.6% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 640.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

