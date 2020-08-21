Research Analysts Set Expectations for Walmart Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Walmart in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 19th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker expects that the retailer will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Walmart’s FY2021 earnings at $5.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CSFB increased their price objective on Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Walmart from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.12.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $130.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Walmart has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $137.63.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $10,483,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,019,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,040,850.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,605 shares of company stock valued at $32,361,425 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $417,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 17.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,855,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,254 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $66,166,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Walmart by 5,535.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,290,622 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $146,640,000 after buying an additional 1,267,722 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Walmart by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,261,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,438,000 after buying an additional 1,107,000 shares during the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?

Earnings History and Estimates for Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

