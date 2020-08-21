Zoom Video Communications Inc to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 17th. KeyCorp analyst A. Kurtz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. KeyCorp has a “Buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Zoom Video Communications’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ZM has been the subject of a number of other reports. FBN Securities upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.39.

Shares of ZM opened at $290.69 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $290.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,709.94, a PEG ratio of 13.34 and a beta of -1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $257.54 and a 200-day moving average of $177.54.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205,678 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 164.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,278,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390,753 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 191.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,169,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,193 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% in the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 6,856,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,519,000 after purchasing an additional 662,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 323.1% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,521,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 73,168 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.60, for a total value of $17,604,220.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 219,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,894,225.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,066 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.23, for a total transaction of $3,012,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 795,237 shares of company stock worth $182,342,568 in the last ninety days. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

