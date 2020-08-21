Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) – KeyCorp upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Zoom Video Communications in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 17th. KeyCorp analyst A. Kurtz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. KeyCorp has a “Buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Zoom Video Communications’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

ZM has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cfra initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $135.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.39.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $290.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $78.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,709.94, a P/E/G ratio of 13.34 and a beta of -1.51. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $290.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $257.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.54.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.53 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 65.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 80.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 19.8% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 43.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 24.2% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.37, for a total value of $17,631,845.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,286 shares in the company, valued at $44,564,381.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 25,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $5,195,259.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 795,237 shares of company stock valued at $182,342,568. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.