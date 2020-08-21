Analysts Offer Predictions for Walmart Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Walmart in a report issued on Tuesday, August 18th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the retailer will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.18. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Walmart’s FY2021 earnings at $5.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.44 EPS.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.12.

NYSE WMT opened at $130.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.36. The firm has a market cap of $381.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Walmart has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $137.63.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Auxier Asset Management raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 53,692 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,431,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,551 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 18,382 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $10,483,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,019,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,040,850.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 259,605 shares of company stock worth $32,361,425. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.