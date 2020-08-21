JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$44.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.97% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$26.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. CIBC increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.21.

Shares of TSE:PPL opened at C$34.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion and a PE ratio of 19.81. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$15.27 and a 1 year high of C$53.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.57.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

