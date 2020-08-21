Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.24

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.24 and traded as low as $5.44. Kawasaki Heavy Industries shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 5,825 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ship and offshore structure, rolling stock, aerospace, gas turbine and machinery, plant and infrastructure, motorcycle and engine, and precision machinery businesses. The Ship & Offshore Structure segment offers liquid natural gas carriers, LPG carriers, bulk carriers, and submarines.

