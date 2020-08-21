Chamberlin (LON:CMH) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.69

Chamberlin plc (LON:CMH)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.69 and traded as low as $13.50. Chamberlin shares last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 5,000 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 14.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 18.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.19.

About Chamberlin (LON:CMH)

Chamberlin plc manufactures and sells iron castings and engineered products in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two divisions, Foundries and Engineering. The Foundries division offers light castings and components primarily for automotive and hydraulic industries; and heavy castings for use in industrial applications, such as power generation, steel production, railways, and construction.

