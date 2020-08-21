Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.49

Mvb Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:MVBF) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.49 and traded as low as $13.50. Mvb Financial shares last traded at $14.08, with a volume of 13,267 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mvb Financial from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mvb Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.49.

Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $63.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.80 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Mvb Financial by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mvb Financial by 104.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Mvb Financial by 11.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mvb Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Mvb Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

Mvb Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MVBF)

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans.

