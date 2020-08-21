Short Interest in Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) Drops By 20.9%

Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the July 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 468,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intersect ENT by 10.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 20,411 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 38.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 134,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 37,280 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 117.0% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 56,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 30,727 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 48.8% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 282,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after buying an additional 92,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 123,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XENT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Intersect ENT from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Intersect ENT from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.07.

Shares of XENT stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 11.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.15. Intersect ENT has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $31.46. The company has a market cap of $657.31 million, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.29.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.15). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The company had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intersect ENT will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

