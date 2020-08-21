XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ:XSPA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ:XSPA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,780,000 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the July 15th total of 5,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

XpresSpa Group stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.65. XpresSpa Group has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $8.82.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 6th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter. XpresSpa Group had a negative net margin of 65.60% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.12%. The company had revenue of $7.72 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in XpresSpa Group by 200.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 56,847 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in XpresSpa Group during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in XpresSpa Group during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of XpresSpa Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

About XpresSpa Group

XpresSpa Group, Inc operates as a health and wellness services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wellness and Intellectual Property. The Wellness segment offers airport retailer spa services; massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, such as pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, including neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy, compression, and personal care services, as well as retail products.

