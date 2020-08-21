NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVZMY shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NVZMY opened at $57.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. NOVOZYMES A/S/S has a fifty-two week low of $37.99 and a fifty-two week high of $62.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.83. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 0.73.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Analyst Recommendations for NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)

Receive News & Ratings for NOVOZYMES A/S/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOVOZYMES A/S/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

NOVOZYMES A/S/S Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts
NOVOZYMES A/S/S Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts
Trimble Inc Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages
Trimble Inc Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages
National Instruments Corp Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
National Instruments Corp Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
IPSEN S A/S Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
IPSEN S A/S Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
Stifel Financial Corp Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
Stifel Financial Corp Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
BNP PARIBAS/S Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Analysts
BNP PARIBAS/S Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report