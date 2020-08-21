NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVZMY shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NVZMY opened at $57.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. NOVOZYMES A/S/S has a fifty-two week low of $37.99 and a fifty-two week high of $62.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.83. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 0.73.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

