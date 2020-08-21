Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Trimble from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Trimble from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Trimble from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trimble from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $50.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.66. Trimble has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $51.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.41 and its 200-day moving average is $39.51.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $733.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.58 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. Research analysts expect that Trimble will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,988 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $199,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,016.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,535 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $235,735.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,194.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,767 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,074 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

