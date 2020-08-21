National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.17.

Several research firms have commented on NATI. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of National Instruments from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Get National Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ NATI opened at $34.46 on Friday. National Instruments has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $47.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.77.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $301.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Instruments will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.39%.

In related news, CMO Carla Pineyro Sublett sold 5,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $199,600.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,946.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in National Instruments by 87.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.