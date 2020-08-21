IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IPSEY shares. Societe Generale lowered IPSEN S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of IPSEN S A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of IPSEN S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IPSEN S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IPSEN S A/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Get IPSEN S A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS IPSEY opened at $25.97 on Friday. IPSEN S A/S has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $28.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.78.

Ipsen SA operates as a pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers drugs in oncology, endocrinology, neurology, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rheumatology areas. Its products include Somatuline, which is an injectable treatment for acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, a tablet formulation of cabozantinib for renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, and female sterility; and Dysport for motor disorders and muscular spasticity.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for IPSEN S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPSEN S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.