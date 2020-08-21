Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.25.

SF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Stifel Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

In related news, Director John P. Dubinsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $144,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,555.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 629,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,863,000 after purchasing an additional 14,855 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Stifel Financial in the second quarter worth $297,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 494.8% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 52,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 43,570 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 6.6% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 27,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 9.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SF stock opened at $49.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. Stifel Financial has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $69.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.70.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.50. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.