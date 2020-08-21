BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) have received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BNPQY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of BNP PARIBAS/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BNP PARIBAS/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of BNP PARIBAS/S stock opened at $21.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. BNP PARIBAS/S has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $30.13.

About BNP PARIBAS/S

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

